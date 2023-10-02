BJP's 1st candidate list to be released after PM Modi visits Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) The BJP is set to release its first list of nearly 45 candidates after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits in poll-bound Rajasthan, party sources said.

Modi is in Rajasthan on October 2 and October 5.

The names of around 45 candidates have been approved in the BJP's election committee meeting.

BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting was held on Sunday night to discuss the Rajasthan Assembly elections preparations at length.

Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were present in the meeting held under the chairmanship of BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

After discussing the first candidates' list of BJP in the meeting, the final approval was given.

The names of 40 to 50 candidates have been finalised in the meeting and the list is expected to be released soon.

During this meeting, it has reportedly been discussed that the party MPs can also contest elections.

In the meeting, State BJP President C.P. Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, Bhupendra Yadav, State BJP Incharge Arun Singh, State BJP Co-Incharge Vijaya Rahatkar, State Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar, Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia and Om Mathur participated.

Rajasthan BJP unit leaders were also present in Delhi for two days regarding the meeting.

State BJP President Joshi, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and the Leader of Opposition Rathore had reached Delhi on September 30.

In the meeting, candidates for 62 seats were discussed, however, 40 to 50 names were approved.

In the first poll list, BJP could announce candidates for A and D category seats where the BJP is 'stronger' and 'weaker'.

There are 29 seats in A category and 19 seats in D category.

