BJP should think whether it is opposing our Indian culture: Kailash Gahlot (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Delhi Transport, Home, Administrative Reforms and Women and Child Development Minister, Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for criticising Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for leaving an empty chair beside her while assuming charge and said the party should think whether they are opposing Indian culture or Lord Ram.

Atishi, who was sworn in as Delhi CM on Saturday, took charge on Monday. In a symbolic gesture, she left the CM's chair empty and chose to sit on a different chair. Her action has drawn criticism from several leaders of the BJP.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Minister Kailash Gahlot spoke on a range of topics, right from giving Rs 1,000 per month to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana to assuming charge in the Delhi government. Here are excerpts from the interview:

IANS: What will be your first task now that you have assumed charge?

Gahlot: All the pending proposals and schemes will be cleared first. For example, the Sentence Review Board (SRB) file which contains the names of the people serving life sentences that we hope to release early. The SRB file was sent to the Lieutenant Governor (LG), but due to the absence of Arvind Kejriwal, it came back. Today, we are again sending all the pending files to the CM. Then, they will go to the LG and thereafter, the pending proposals will be cleared.

IANS: Chief Minister Atishi left one chair vacant after assuming charge of the top post. It created controversy and the BJP called it 'mockery of the Constitution.' What do you want to say about this?

Gahlot: I think respecting our elders, Guru and your elder brother is a part of our Indian culture. Bharat also ruled for 14 years by keeping Lord Ram's 'Khadau' on a chair. So, if someone wants to do the same after being inspired by our culture, then, in my opinion, it can never be wrong. So, the BJP should think whether it is opposing our Indian culture or Lord Ram?

IANS: When will the scheme of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women start?

Gahlot: The scheme of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women will be implemented soon. We will take comments from the department concerned and will present the scheme to the Cabinet. Thereafter, it will be implemented in Delhi.

IANS: What do you want to say about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the Sikh community in the US?

Gahlot: The Prime Minister was in the US where he met people from different communities. But, I would like to request him to first solve the problems of the country and then go out and meet the local community.

