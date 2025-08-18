BJP seeks action against activist for accusing CM Siddaramaiah of 28 killings; govt promises action

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has sought immediate action against Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, one of the activists at the forefront of demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged Dharmasthala murders case, for accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of carrying out 28 killings. Timarodi made the shocking accusations during an interview with a news channel on the mass grave case.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, raised the issue in the Assembly on Monday, stating, “Regarding the Dharmasthala murders case, the person who alleged that hundreds of people have been murdered in Dharmasthala has now claimed that CM Siddaramaiah himself carried out 28 murders. This statement was made openly during the session without any fear. Is goonda raj prevailing in the state?”

“Can anyone make such reckless statements regarding the Dharmasthala matter and accuse anyone? This is the same man who organised a press conference demanding an SIT probe into the mass grave issue. Now, the government’s silence only reflects agreement with his statement. Will you form an SIT against him now?,” Ashoka charged.

Speaker U.T. Khader asked LoP Ashoka to submit a petition in writing to the government on the matter.

BJP's Karnataka General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar stated that the government must either accept that the statement made against the CM is true or initiate action against the activist.

Senior BJP MLA and former minister S. Suresh Kumar questioned how the government could tolerate such a statement. “On social media, posts regarding the mass grave case are spreading like untreated sewage water,” he remarked.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar intervened, stating that the person who made the charges against the CM has also spoken against BJP leaders and named many individuals.

“Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda has spoken about this during the Congress Legislature Party meeting. I have personally informed CM Siddaramaiah. The CM has directed the Home Minister to take immediate action,” he said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the government was not in a helpless state. “I do not understand this. It is wrong to make such remarks against the government,” he said. Ashoka, however, questioned why no action had been taken even 48 hours after the statement was made.

HM Parameshwara further stated, “That person already has many cases against him. Let us not glorify him by constantly taking his name. Directions have been given to take action soon. Such people cannot be allowed to continue in society. Legal action will be taken without any considerations.”

MLA Suresh Kumar recalled that about four years ago, one individual had merely spoken over the phone with the then Energy Minister and police entered his house and arrested him. “In this case, the person has spoken openly to the media. If immediate action is not taken, it will reflect total helplessness,” he underlined.

HM Parameshwara reiterated that he had already issued directions to act.

