BJP nominates presidents for 10 J&K districts

Jammu, Feb 17 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sat Sharma on Monday in consultations with Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, BJP & Prabhari J&K-UT, Ashok Kaul, General Secretary Organisation, and Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Kashmir Prabhari, has nominated presidents for 10 districts.

According to a party communication, Advocate Sheikh Salman has been nominated as district President for Srinagar, Gulam Hassan Rather for district Ganderbal, Hakeem Rahullah Ghazi for Budgam and Er. Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi for Pulwama district.

Besides, other appointments are Waseem Raja Parray for Shopian, Farooq Ahmad Rather for Kulgam, Rakesh Koul for district Anantnag, Gulam Hassan Dar for district Baramulla, Rafeeq Shah for district Kupwara and Mudasir Farooq Jan for district Bandipora.

Sat Sharma expressed hope that the new nominees will work wholeheartedly to strengthen the party in their respective districts.

The change in the party’s district president level has been made in those 10 districts where the BJP did not do well during the Lok Sabha and the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections.

The BJP got 29 seats during the assembly elections out of 90 total seats in the assembly. All the 29 seats came for the BJP from the Jammu division.

Despite supporting some candidates of other parties and also fielding its own candidates at a number of seats in the Valley, the BJP could not win a single seat in the Kashmir Valley that has 47 seats in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

National Conference (NC) headed by former chief minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah won 42 seats while 5 independents candidates also joined the NC after the results were announced.

In addition to this six legislators of the Congress, one of CPI-M and one from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also supported the Omar Abdullah headed government in Jammu and Kashmir.

