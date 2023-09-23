BJP MLA ticket scam: Police custody of prime accused to end on Saturday, likely to be sent to judicial custody

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) The police custody of Chaitra Kundapura, the prime accused in BJP MLA ticket scam, will be produced before the court as the duration of his police custody will end on Saturday.

The sleuths of special wing CCB investigating the scam will also produce accused Gagan Kadur, Ramesh, Channa Naik, Dhanraj, Srikanth before the court. The authorities are most likely to hand them over to judicial custody.

Abhinava Halasri Swamiji, another accused in the scam is still being questioned by the special team and until his investigations are over the Hindu activist Kundapura and others bail plea will not be entertained by the court.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda had said that the special wing CCB sleuths, who are investigating the BJP MLA ticket scam, have seized Rs 2 crore worth valuables, gold jewellery, and Rs 76 lakh in cash.

Dayananda said that Rs 2 crore worth valuables, and gold jewellery were seized from accused Chaitra Kundapura, a Hindutva activist, in the case.

Dayananda stated that Rs 56 lakh in cash was seized from the mutt of the arrested seer Abhinava Halasri. After carrying out further investigations Rs 20 lakh was seized from a person connected to the seer.

The police have arrested eight persons and notice has been issued to four persons to appear for questioning in connection with the case.

Congress Spokesperson from Mysuru M. Laxman had alleged that he had got inputs on the BJP MLA ticket scam amounting to Rs 185 crore. Seventeen ticket aspirants have been cheated by Chaitra Kundapura. She got tickets for 23 people and made money, he had claimed.

He had said that Chaitra Kundapura had direct connections with the BJP top leadership and demanded that it should be probed.

“We are taking a delegation to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard and he will be requested to give directions for a comprehensive probe into the scam,” he had said. The BJP had given tickets to 72 new faces in the recently concluded assembly elections and faced a humiliating defeat.

The scam came to light following an industrialist Govind Babu Poojari lodging a complaint against Chaitra Kundapura and others for cheating him of Rs 5 crores after promising a BJP MLA ticket. Kundapura had claimed the involvement of the top party leadership in the scam.

