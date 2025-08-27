BJP MLA expresses annoyance on 'lack' of fertiliser in MP's Bhind

Bhind, Aug 27 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and a three-time MLA from Bhind, Narendra Singh Kushwah, on Wednesday expressed his annoyance over the "lack" of adequate fertiliser and alleged irregularities in its distribution.

Kushwah, accompanied by his large number of supporters and local farmers, reached the Bhind District Collector's office and staged a protest.

BJP MLA raised his concerns on the "unavailability" of fertiliser at a time when sowing of kharif crops is at its peak.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Kushwah was heard arguing with the officials from Bhind district administration, "Why farmers are not being provided adequate fertiliser, and why are they being made to suffer?"

Alleging irregularities at government-run distribution centres, he also expressed disappointment with the criteria for providing fertilisers to farmers.

The video showed the BJP MLA sitting on the ground and arguing with Bhind District Collector Sanjeev Srivastava.

"Women and senior citizens would come and queue up for long hours, but at the end of the day, they would return with empty hands," he said.

In sequence to his argument with the district collector, the BJP MLA also said, "A farmer who owns one acre of land would get one packet of fertiliser, and another one having 100 acres of land would also get only one packet. What kind of system is it?"

In the past few weeks, members of the opposition Congress, including ex-Chief Ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and senior MLA Ajay Singh and LoP in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar, have raised the issue of fertiliser shortage.

However, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet ministers maintained that Madhya Pradesh has an adequate stock of fertiliser.

CM Yadav and his Cabinet claimed that the opposition was making allegations to "tarnish" the state government's image.

