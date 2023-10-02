UP BJP MLA claims he is being targeted with black magic

Lucknow, Oct 2 (IANS) A BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that his rivals are using black magic to target him.

In a Facebook post, BJP MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh posted a photo of what he called a "black magic and conjuring" setup to target him. The offerings, in what he called black magic, contain some seeds, the MLA's photo; a small container of vermilion, its lid open; a bottle of some reddish liquid, and half a piece of what looks like a round fruit or a vegetable.

"We have reached the Moon, yet some people still believe in sorcery. May god give them wisdom," Singh said.

The MLA from Mohammadi in Lakhimpur Kheri said nothing will happen to him as he is a devotee of Lord Shiva. "I am an ardent devotee of Bholenath. Nothing will happen to me with such tricks. But these people who still believe in such tricks even in this century when science has reached the moon."

People in remote villages and in tribal belts across the country still believe in black magic. Reports surface from time to time about human sacrifices to bizarre rituals.

