BJP Minister involved in gold smuggling, alleges Congress

Panaji, Oct 5 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday alleged that a prominent cabinet minister in the Pramod Sawant government in Goa is involved in smuggling of gold from Dubai, and demanded his arrest.

Addressing a press conference, GPCC President Amit Patkar said his party has complained to the ‘Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’ demanding probe into the matter.

"Congress party has unearthed a major crime against the nation involving smuggling of gold from a foreign country. This operationhas been allegedly masterminded by a prominent cabinet minister in the state government along with his staff and an immediate relative," Patkar said, adding Goa is heading in the wrong direction because of such events.

He said that although this operation has been made to appear like simple holiday trips to Dubai and back by the minister’s personal staff from Goa, it is "justifiably" alleged that in reality, these trips were a front for a multi crores" smuggling operation" wherein gold is smuggled by "evading taxes" and thus causing a huge loss to the national exchequer.

“This smuggling operation has been going on for months or probably even years. Hence, the Congress strongly demands a thorough and in-depth investigation that will not only expose the entire racket, but will succeed in identifying and putting behind bars all the players including members of government agencies who may have been involved in aiding and abettingthis anti-national activity,” he said.

“It is learnt that the law enforcement agency is being used to silence certain people connected with the crime through threats and coercion, even compelling them to leave the state and the country,” Patkar said.

