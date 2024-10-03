‘BJP has habit to blame others’, says AAP on Cong leader’s drug connection

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Reacting to BJP’s allegations over Congress leader’s involvement in the drug case, the Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday criticised BJP, saying that they have a habit of ‘blaming others’.

“It is the habit of the BJP to blame someone in any kind of investigation. Police only made the arrests yesterday and today the BJP has found the Congress leader involved in the drug case,” Saurabh Bhardwaj told IANS.

He added that the BJP today found Congress responsible but tomorrow they (BJP) will find Shiv Sena responsible for the other crimes.

“They (BJP) is in the government. People who are connected to them must be doing this work. Congress should not be blamed for this,” Bhardwaj said.

On October 2, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police busted the largest-ever drug haul and seized cocaine valued at more than Rs 5,600 crore in the international market. Four key members of the cartel, including the group's point person were arrested.

The BJP has accused the Congress, saying that the main accused in the Delhi drugs haul is Tushar Goyal, the chief of the RTI cell of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

On Arvind Kejriwal getting a new government house, Saurabh Bhardwaj told IANS that many of the BJP leaders reside at 11 Ashoka Road, which was the office of the BJP.

“Even companies are registered at the address of 11 Ashoka Road. The BJP has no right to this address,” the Delhi minister added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.