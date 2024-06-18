BJP has further strengthened itself in MP: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, June 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that the BJP has further strengthened its position in the state and the same is evident with the party's performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while chairing a review meeting on Lok Sabha poll results in Madhya Pradesh at the BJP headquarters here.

"People have enormously supported the BJP and now it's the responsibility of the double-engine government to fulfil their aspirations," he added.

Chief Minister Yadav appreciated state BJP chief V.D. Sharma for re-establishing the organisation. "Party has achieved a milestone (won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state) under his (V.D. Sharma) leadership, which has happened first time in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the party's cadre in the state, saying that the ground-level workers have taken the double-engine government's works deeper, which is why the BJP received more than 60 per cent of votes.

The BJP has won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh while in the Assembly elections held in November last year, the party had won 163 out of 230 seats.

