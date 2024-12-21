BJP govt in Manipur defies constitutional norms by not convening Assembly session: Congress

Imphal, Dec 21 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday alleged that the BJP government in Manipur has been violating constitutional provisions by not convening the winter session of the state Assembly.

Singh, who is also the Congress legislature party leader, said that the state government is violating the provisions of the Constitution in holding the Assembly sessions in the stipulated period.

Referring to the Constitutional provisions and other rules, the former Chief Minister (2002-2017) told the media that three Assembly sessions -- budget, autumn and winter -- must be held in a calendar year.

However, the state government is yet to summon the winter session even though the calendar year is almost over now, the Congress leader said, adding that they have submitted a memorandum to the governor, the Speaker and the chief minister requesting them to convene the winter session immediately.

Singh said that the Congress was compelled to urge the Governor, Chief Minister and the Assembly Speaker to call the winter session of the Assembly to maintain that democratic institutions like the legislative Assembly function normally.

“As a responsible opposition party, we cannot remain mute spectators if the government does not perform its constitutional duties and responsibilities," the Congress leader stated.

State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh strongly criticised the ruling BJP in Manipur for the prolonged delay in conducting elections for the Autonomous District Council (ADC).

“Not holding the elections in the ADCs. It is a violation of the constitutional provisions,” Singh said during an interaction with the District Congress Committee (DCC) at Limkhu in Chandel district.

Highlighting that the ADC elections have been postponed for over four years, the Congress leader expressed concern over the adverse impact of this delay, particularly the withholding of approximately Rs 500 crore allocated by the 15th Finance Commission for hill development.

Questioning the rationale behind government initiatives like “Go to Hills” and “Go to Village” in the absence of funds, the state Congress chief stated that such slogans are appealing, but the promised funds have been delayed due to the absence of elections, which is a clear violation of constitutional rights.

Manipur has six ADCs for the socio-economic development of the tribals, who constitute 40 per cent of Manipur’s around 3.2 million population with Nagas and Kuki-Zo being major tribal communities among the 34 tribes.

The last election to ADCs was held in 2015 when the Congress government was in power in the state and the terms of six ADCs ended in 2020.

