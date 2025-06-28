BJP ‘first party’ to push for caste census: Union Minister

Bengaluru, June 28 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav claimed on Saturday that the BJP is the “first party” since Independence to push for a caste census.

He said that under the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Together with all, development for all) policy, the BJP aims to bring change to all sections of society based on scientific data.

He said that over the past 11 years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, numerous development and welfare schemes have been implemented for the benefit of the poor and marginalised.

He noted that it was PM Modi who gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

Yadav emphasised that the Registrar General of India is empowered to conduct caste censuses and said that for the first time since Independence, such an exercise is being carried out to responsibly collect data on social, economic, caste-based, and educational indicators.

He recalled that after the end of the Emergency, a non-Congress government, the Janata Party, came to power at the Centre and constituted the Mandal Commission.

Yadav asserted that the BJP is the first party since Independence to push for a caste census.

He mentioned that the Congress mouthpiece 'National Herald' had even published an article advocating for one-party rule in India. Following this, B.K. Nehru had written a letter, and a committee was reportedly formed within the Congress on this matter.

Yadav alleged that Congress had long been engaged in a systematic effort to equate the party with the family, and the family with the nation. This ideology, he said, led to the declaration of Emergency.

He concluded by saying that the Emergency is remembered as a dark chapter in Indian democracy, one that ignited a people’s struggle driven by national self-respect and democratic values.

