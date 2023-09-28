BJP always supports stir on Cauvery issue: K'taka ex-CM Bommai

Hubballi (Karnataka), Sep 28 (IANS) Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the BJP will support the agitation for Cauvery water as long as the row existed.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, he said the orders have been issued to release 3,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu. "This situation would not have come to this had the state government effectively argued in the Supreme Court when the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directed Karnataka to release 10,000 cusecs daily. At last, wisdom seems to have prevailed in the state government," he said.

He said already, much water had already flowed into Tamil Nadu which has totally violated the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's orders.

"There was a hue and cry for drinking water on which the government must focus. Most of the areas in North Karnataka are reeling under drought and the farmers are worried about losing the kharif crops due to the failure of rain," he said.

"So far, the government has not distributed the compensation for them. The previous BJP government had given the solatium double the norms but it was not done by the incumbent government. The state government must not only protect the interest of farmers dependent on the Cauvery but also the Krishna water. The BJP had been clear in this regard," Bommai said.

"The Congress government has lost its charisma in the state. Therefore, Congress is ready for the operation again, this is the weakness of Congress. Some who didn't get tickets go to Congress. There is no benefit in the Congress. It is natural that those who did not get tickets will go, so we don't worry too much about it. There would be no benefit politically from the operation hast of Congress to it," Bommai opined.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.