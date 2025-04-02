BIMSTEC finalises key agreements on connectivity and security

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The 25th session of the Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) concluded on Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand. This meeting, which precedes the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on April 3 and the 6th BIMSTEC Summit on April 4, finalised key documents and set the agenda for the upcoming discussions at the Ministerial and Summit levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Thailand on April 3 to attend the BIMSTEC summit. After the summit, he will visit Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6.

The major outcomes of the 25th SOM include:

The finalisation of the Draft Declaration of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, which outlines the vision, decisions, and directives to be adopted by the heads of State/Governments during the Summit.

The finalisation of the Draft Report of the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting, which will be considered and adopted by the Foreign Ministers during their meeting.

The consideration of the Report of the Eminent Persons Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC. This report includes recommendations to reform and revitalise the regional grouping and will be reviewed by both the Foreign Ministers and the leaders during the Summit.

The consideration of various other reports, including those from meetings held since the 24th SOM, as well as the proceedings of the BIMSTEC Permanent Working Committee.

The review of the Panel of Auditors’ Report for the Financial Year 2014-2015, providing an overview of BIMSTEC's financial status.

The finalisation of the Draft Concept Note on the BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence on Tropical Medicine, which aims to serve as a framework for establishing the Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

The draft Joint Statement on the Impact of the Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake on March 28, 2025, underscoring the urgency of establishing the BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in Disaster Management in India. The statement will be adopted by the leaders during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

The BIMSTEC SOM serves as a key decision-making mechanism for the regional organisation, bringing together foreign secretaries and senior officials from the member states.

The delegations expressed their gratitude to the government of Thailand for successfully hosting the 25th SOM, paving the way for the upcoming Ministerial Meeting and Summit.

BIMSTEC, comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, focuses on cooperation in seven key sectors: Agriculture & Food Security, Connectivity, Environment & Climate Change, People-to-People Contact, Science, Technology & Innovation, Security, and Trade, Investment & Development.

It also addresses eight sub-sectors, including the Blue Economy, Mountain Economy, Energy, Disaster Management, Fisheries & Livestock, Poverty Alleviation, Health, and Human Resource Development.

With these developments, BIMSTEC member states are positioning themselves for stronger regional cooperation to address pressing challenges and opportunities across the Bay of Bengal region.

