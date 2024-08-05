Bihar: Water level in Son rises more than 10 times in last 24 hours

Patna, Aug 5 (IANS) The sudden rise in the water level in Son river in Bihar has significantly impacted the lives of villagers in districts like Rohtas and Bhojpur.

According to officials, the water level at Indrapuri Barrage surged from 29,000 cusecs on Saturday evening to 3.16 lakh cusecs by Sunday night. To manage the pressure, authorities opened all 65 gates of the barrage, releasing additional water.

This unexpected rise in water levels has created life-threatening conditions for at least 50 villagers in Sondiha, Navdiha, Amahua, Nauhatta and other nearby villages in Rohtas district.

These villagers, who had ventured to high-lying areas that formed islands in the river during the summer's low water levels for farming and cattle grazing, became trapped by the sudden influx of water.

The sandy riverbeds are ideal for cultivating crops such as watermelon, arhar pulses, and vegetables, making these islands popular for farming.

Farmers have long resided on the Son hill, benefiting from the fertile land that yields excellent crops. They enjoy the advantage of not having to pay any rent and utilise motor pumps for irrigation. Some villagers have even established huts on the islands where they live and raise livestock such as goats, cows, and buffaloes.

Following the entrapment of the villagers, a rescue operation was launched by the State Disaster Response Force.

Surya Pratap Singh, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dehri, Rohtas, stated that the district administration is prepared to face such natural challenges.

“We have already informed the villagers about the potential surge in water levels and are using loudspeakers to warn people to avoid entering the Son river. Still, some villagers went inside. The rescue operations are ongoing to ensure the safety of the trapped villagers,” Singh said.

In response to the flood situation, authorities have issued a high alert for the adjoining villages located along the banks of Son. Alerts have been specifically issued in the areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, considering the rising water levels.

This proactive measure aims to prevent further risk to the communities living near the river.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.