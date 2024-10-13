Bihar: Three injured in firing during Durga Puja

Patna, Oct 13 (IANS) Three persons sustained injuries after some individuals opened fire on the devotees during the Durga Puja in Bihar’s Arrah City on Sunday.

An official said that the incident occurred during the immersion of Goddess Durga emersion in the Maulabagh locality in Arrah City.

He said that the injured are in stable condition after receiving treatment at a private hospital.

“A special team has been constituted to further investigate the cause of the incident, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the individuals involved. The incident occurred during preparations for the immersion of the Goddess Durga idol,” said Bhojpur SP.

In another incident, two groups were involved in stone pelting in Belwaria Bazar under the jurisdiction of the Bihiya police station in Bhojpur district on Sunday.

The incident was triggered during the Vijayasadhmi celebration when a group of people assembled at a sweets shop and beat its owner and employees over some issues.

They also vandalised three to four shops in the Belwaria Bazar. Additional police force reached the spot and managed to control the situation.

The alleged attackers again came to Belwaria Bazar on Sunday and were involved in stone pelting. They have pelted stones at them leading to the tense situation in the area.

Following the incident, cops of four police stations headed by Jagdishpur SDPO reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

In Sitamarhi, a group of people were involved in stone pelting during the Goddess Durga immersion on Sunday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the Belsand range said that the incident took place at Registry Chowk, under the jurisdiction of the Belsand police station.

In response to the situation, the police quickly deployed additional forces to restore order in the area.

“We are investigating the matter, utilising CCTV footage and drone cameras to help identify those involved in the incident. The situation is currently under control, as we have taken swift action,” the SDPO said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.