Bihar on a progressive path under Nitish Kumar's leadership: Minister

Patna, March 22 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bihar Cabinet Minister Sanjay Saraogi on the occasion of Bihar Diwas on Saturday recalled the eastern state's rich history and its development which is underway under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Day is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state.

Interacting with the IANS in Mumbai, Saraogi expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for steering Bihar onto a progressive path, aiming to reclaim its historical prominence.

Reflecting on the past, Saraogi said: “After Independence, Bihar experienced a challenging 15-year period marked by rampant crime (During Lalu-Rabri government), prompting many residents to migrate to states like Maharashtra in search of better livelihoods. I extend my appreciation to the people of Maharashtra for providing accommodation and employment opportunities to these migrants during those difficult times.”

Saraogi emphasised that under Nitish Kumar's administration, Bihar is on a trajectory of development, with noticeable improvements in the state's situation.

He further affirmed that Nitish Kumar is in excellent health, highlighting his recent completion of the 'Pragati Yatra' and the approval of projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore.

"NDA will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership," Saraogi said.

Talking about the recent communal violence in Nagpur, Saraogi said: "Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the affected areas, pledging stringent action against those involved and vowing to recover damages from the rioters."

On comments by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, who characterised Muslims as successors of Babar and Hindus as successors of Rana Sanga, Saraogi criticised such a mindset.

He urged a departure from historical divisiveness, emphasising that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country is progressing, and such outdated mentalities should change.

According to political analysts, Saraogi's remarks underscore Bihar's commitment to development under Nitish Kumar's leadership and reflect concerns over communal tensions in other parts of India.

