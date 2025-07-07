Bihar: Junior engineer murdered during robbery in Muzaffarpur

Patna, July 7 (IANS) A junior engineer was murdered during the early hours of Monday in Muzaffarpur’s Kazi Mohammadpur area after a scuffle with thieves who broke into his house, police said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Kazi Mohammadpur police station identified the deceased as Mohammad Mumtaz. He was attacked when he resisted the thieves who entered his house on Ramraji Road between 3 and 4 AM to steal valuables.

Mumtaz, posted in Bhagwanpur block of Vaishali district, was at home with his wife and two children at the time of the incident.

He was sleeping in a separate room while his wife and children were in another room when he woke up and tried to foil the robbery, leading to a scuffle with the intruders.

The robbers attacked with sharp-edged weapons, leaving Mumtaz dead on the crime scene. Shockingly, the deceased’s wife, who was sleeping in another room, was not aware of the scuffle and the murder of Mumtaz.

The miscreants also damaged the CCTV DVR installed in the house before fleeing.

Upon receiving information, police teams reached the spot and began an investigation.

A knife used during the commission of the crime has also been recovered from the scene.

City SP Kiran Kumar, who inspected the spot, said, “We have called the FSL and technical team for investigation. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of theft, but the exact motive will be clear only after a detailed probe.”

“Efforts are underway to identify the suspects, and the police have assured that the culprits will be arrested soon,” he said.

The Muzaffarpur police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of murder and robbery against unidentified individuals at Kazi Mohammadpur police station.

The district police have recovered the dead body and sent it to Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, for the post-mortem.

