Bihar govt withdraws writ petition for B.Ed candidate eligibility

Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) The Bihar government on Monday withdrew a writ petition regarding B.Ed candidates eligibility in primary teachers recruitment in Supreme Court on Monday.

A hearing was to be held by the double bench of Justice A.S Bopanna and Justice M.M Sundresh but the Bihar government withdrew the writ petition.

The government is expected to file another writ petition with new points on Friday.

Earlier, the Bihar government had filed a SLP in the Supreme Court and pointed out that the recruitment body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had issued the notification before the decision of Supreme Court and hence around 3.9 lakh B.Ed aspirants have also filed the forms for the job. They have also deposited the fee as well.

The Supreme Court’s decision pertaining to class 1 to 5 teachers recruitments come in connection with recruitment of primary teachers of Rajasthan where only the aspirants having D-led degree are eligible for the job.

The Bihar government has pointed out that the B.Ed aspirants who have given the examination at least consider in the current recruitment. In future notification for the recruitment of primary teachers, the B.Ed aspirants would not be eligible.

BPSC had taken the examination from class 1 to 12 in Bihar on August 24 to 26 where more than 3.9 lakh of B.Ed aspirants gave the examination for the primary teacher from class 1 to 5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.