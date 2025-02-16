Bihar: Buxar residents loot flower pots after Nitish Kumar’s event

Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) In an unexpected turn of events, hundreds of flower pots placed to welcome Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his Pragati Yatra in Buxar were looted by local residents shortly after the Chief Minister left the venue on Saturday.

The incident took place at the district guest house under the Town Police Station in Buxar.

The district administration had decorated the area with flower pots, many of which were rented from local nurseries, while others were purchased permanently.

As soon as Nitish Kumar departed, locals, including women and children, seized the pots within moments, leaving the area barren before officials could intervene.

A viral video of the incident has sparked widespread reactions online. Now, a dispute has arisen over who will bear the cost of the missing pots, with Nagar Parishad officials and suppliers at odds.

The juxtaposition of the day's significant developmental strides with the subsequent disorderly conduct of the local populace highlights the challenges faced in fostering civic responsibility alongside infrastructural progress.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 73 development projects in Buxar, amounting to over Rs 476 crore.

Notably, he inaugurated the Simri Multi-Village Water Supply Scheme in Keshopur, a project valued at Rs 202.70 crore, aimed at delivering arsenic-free drinking water to approximately 36,760 households across 214 wards in the Simri block.

Additionally, he laid the foundation for the Vishwamitra Vihar Hotel, intended to boost local tourism, and initiated several infrastructure projects, including road expansions and tourism development near Ramrekha Ghat.

Nitish Kumar also inspected the Buxar-Koilwar embankment road project and Cheques distributed to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

