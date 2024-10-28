Bihar Assembly's winter session to begin on November 25

Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) The winter session of the Bihar Assembly and Legislative Council is set to begin on November 25 and will run for four days, concluding on November 29.

The session will open at 11 a.m. with an address by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, as mandated under Article 174 (Section-B) of the Indian Constitution.

An official notification, issued by the Governor's office, has been communicated to the secretary and officials of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

The session is expected to be eventful, with key policies potentially on the agenda to pass in both the Houses.

The timing is particularly significant, as the outcomes of the Jharkhand Assembly election and Bihar bypolls, scheduled to be announced on November 23, may impact political strategies in Bihar.

In the upcoming winter session of the Bihar Assembly, the opposition, led by the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, is expected to corner the NDA government on two contentious issues -- the liquor prohibition policy and the installation of smart meters. These issues have drawn flak from the people and have become leverage points for the opposition to counter the NDA’s policies.

The RJD, particularly, plans to spotlight the recent hooch-related tragedies in districts like Siwan, Saran, and Gopalganj.

These incidents, resulting in multiple deaths, have put a questions mark on the implementation of the liquor ban law, which has been plagued by enforcement challenges and unintended consequences in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav and other Grand Alliance leaders are likely to question the effectiveness of the prohibition policy, positioning it as a failed measure that has led to unsafe practices and significant public harm.

In addition to prohibition, the opposition will also raise concerns about smart meter installations, which have faced criticism from the public due to perceived high costs and billing issues.

Leaders of the Grand Alliance, including Tejashwi Yadav, are engaging with these issues in an attempt to align themselves with the public’s dissatisfaction, framing these policies as burdens that affect everyday Bihari citizens.

These issues are likely to lead to heated debates in the session, making it a critical moment for both the NDA and the opposition to clarify their stances on policies that directly impact people’s lives.

