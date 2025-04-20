Bhutanese King visits Jogighopa terminal, logistics park in Assam

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited Assam to view the facilities at the Inland Waterways Terminal (IWT) and the Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Jogighopa, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

The IWT and the MMLP are two major connectivity projects focused on boosting trade and enhancing regional development.

Upon his arrival in Assam on Saturday, the King was received by the Assam Minister for Public Health Engineering and Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to X and extended a warm welcome to the Bhutanese King.

"A very warm welcome to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, to Assam. The Jogighopa MMLP will be a game-changer for the larger Indo-Bhutan region and ensure seamless trade and logistics movement. It will also aid in the development of the Gelephu Mindfulness City," he posted.

"His Majesty's visit underscores the shared interests and close ties between the State of Assam and Bhutan for a better future for our people," CM Sarma added.

According to the MEA, as part of its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Centre has been pursuing several connectivity initiatives for boosting people-to-people ties and facilitating trade and economic cooperation with Bhutan.

The IWT at Jogighopa, which was inaugurated in February this year, is an important infrastructure project for economic development and enhancing connectivity in the region, the MEA statement read.

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, underpinned by mutual understanding, trust and utmost goodwill at all levels. The visit of the King of Bhutan to Jogighopa, Assam, is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries," it added.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to cooperate with Bhutan in various sectors during his meeting with the Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok.

"Had a great conversation with my good friend, PM Tobgay. India's friendship with Bhutan is robust. We are cooperating extensively in several sectors," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

The meeting allowed both leaders to engage in discussions enhancing Indo-Bhutan friendship.

Expressing his happiness, Tobgay also took to social media and posted, "Always a pleasure to meet my elder brother and mentor PM Narendra Modi ji. Discussed BIMSTEC, enhancing regional cooperation, and furthering Bhutan-India friendship."

