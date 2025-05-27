Bhopal MP Alok Sharma calls for uniform market closing time across city

Bhopal, May 27 (IANS) BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, Alok Sharma, has expressed concern over the rising incidents of crimes against women and street crime, particularly during late-night hours in the city.

Sharma alleged that criminal activities are increasing due to a lenient approach by the police and district administration in maintaining law and order.

He claimed that while most markets in Bhopal close by 10 or 10.30 p.m., several markets in the old city remain operational 24x7.

"Late-night gatherings of anti-social elements are contributing to the rise in crime," Sharma said, adding that shops in areas like New Market, MP Nagar, Jumerati, Hanumanganj, Chowk Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Hamidia Road, Bitton Market, Bairagarh, and Kolar Road usually close by 10 p.m.

In contrast, markets such as Qazi Camp, Lakshmi Talkies, Budhwara, Chowki Imamwada, Char Batti, Imami Gate, Itwara, Mangalwara, Shaban Square, and Jinsi Market stay open throughout the night, he added.

"Why are there two different rules -- one for the old city and another for the rest of Bhopal?" Sharma questioned during a press briefing here on Tuesday.

He said he had met the Bhopal Police Commissioner and the District Collector and urged them to ensure that all markets in the city shut by 10 p.m.

Sharma, who previously served as Mayor of Bhopal before becoming a Member of Parliament, said he had also demanded increased night-time patrolling during his meeting with Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra.

This is not the first time Sharma has raised the issue. In 2024, he made similar demands, following which the district administration had invoked the Gumasta Act citywide, setting an 11 p.m. closing time for markets. The responsibility for enforcing this rule was assigned to the Police and the Municipal Corporation.

