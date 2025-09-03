Bhogeswar Baruah National Best Sportsperson Award Launched by Assam Olympic Association

Guwahati, Sep 3 (IANS) The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) on Wednesday launched the Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award, honouring the legacy of Assam's first Asian Games gold medalist.

The inaugural awards were presented by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal at a ceremony held here today.

Honouring the Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Baruah, this award will be conferred annually in six categories--Best Sportsperson, Emerging Player, and Lifetime Achievement at both the national and Assam levels.

The inaugural awards were given to several athletes in different categories. The Best Sportsperson (National) was awarded to Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, Lifetime Achievement was given to footballer Sunil Chhetri. The Emerging Player award conferred to Bedabrat Bharali.

Lovlina Borgohain was given Best Sportsperson of Assam award while Dipankar Bhattacharya was awarded Lifetime Achievement (Assam) award.

Swimmer Priyanuj Bhattacharya was recognised as Emerging Player of Assam.

The award ceremony was held in commemoration of the birthday of Bhogeswar Baruah who made history by clinching the gold medal in the 800 meters race at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Speaking at the event, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said: “This day is not just a celebration of sports, but a celebration of Assam's indomitable spirit, embodied in the life and legacy of Bhogeswar Baruah. By instituting this award, we are honouring the past and investing in the future. We are sending a message to every aspiring athlete in Assam and across India--that their dreams matter.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the Assam Olympic Association for instituting this award programme on the birthday of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah, which has also been observed as State Sports Day across Assam.

Congratulating the recipient of the Bhogeswar Barua National Sports Awards, he observed that several star athletes present at today’s gathering had, in their respective disciplines, brought global recognition to Assam through their sporting excellence.

Acknowledging the importance of the awards, the Chief Minister thanked the Assam Olympic Association for taking such a step to bring Assam’s sporting journey onto the national stage and expressed hope that the Association would continue its efforts in the future as well.

He highlighted that the state government has been undertaking a series of initiatives to strengthen the sporting ecosystem across Assam.

Sarma informed that the government is currently implementing schemes worth around Rs 3,000 crore for building modern sports complexes in each of the 126 Assembly constituencies to constructing national-level stadium. He also mentioned that several international-level training centers are contributing to the state’s growing reputation in sports.

