'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', says Kejriwal as India lands on the Moon

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.

On Wednesday evening, India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil as planned, as the country became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat.

"This is historical. It's a significant achievement for the country. It's a matter of pride for all of us. The success of Chandrayaan-3 is a result of the hard work of all citizens, ISRO scientists, engineers, and employees. Congratulations to everyone involved. Bharat Mata ki Jai," Kejriwal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He also attached a tweet by ISRO that read: ""Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!': Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"

The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

With the landing, a major portion of the Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission has been realised. The remaining portion is the moon rover rolling down from the lander, moving around and doing the programmed experiments.

