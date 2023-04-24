'Best yet to come, when you play under Dhoni, you get an opportunity to learn a lot': Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata, April 24 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane has said that his best is yet to come and credited the franchise and skipper MS Dhoni for giving him a chance to play consistently, which he described as the turning point in his batting in the IPL.

Rahane dazzled with an unbeaten 29-ball 71 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday and was also adjudged Player of the match for his stunning knock.

"I really enjoyed my knock, but I feel my best is (yet) to come. I really want to continue this form. The turning point for me is the fact that I am getting a chance to play. If you see one or two years back, I was not getting a chance to play. If you can't play consistently then how can you show the kind of shots that you have?" Rahane said in the post-match press conference.

"At CSK, I have been given a chance to play. I was very happy when CSK picked me. When you play under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), you get an opportunity to learn a lot. I've played under Mahi bhai for India for many years, and now even at CSK for the first time, it has been a great learning. If you listen to whatever he says, you will go out there and achieve anything.

As a player and as a batsman, you always try to improve and grow as a cricketer. My preparations were always right and I was working on adding shots to my armoury. Because of the chance CSK gave me, I was able to demonstrate what shots I have in my arsenal," he added.

Ajinkya Rahane's whirlwind, decorated with five sixes and six boundaries, Shivam Dube's blistering 50 (21) coupled with consistent Conway's stylish 56 (40) powered CSK to a mammoth 235/4. A collective bowling effort saw the bowlers pick up regular wickets and restrict KKR to 186/8 to achieve a comprehensive win.

When asked about his batting mantra, Rahane said: "Everyone has a different style of how they play. For me, it is all about timing the ball and playing proper cricketing shots. It is all about just backing my game in the middle. It is really important rather than trying to copy someone else. There are power hitters who are also doing well, but it's important to back your own style and method."

With Sunday's win, CSK climbed to the top of the points table with ten points. The Dhoni-led side will next take on Rajasthan Royals on April 27 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

