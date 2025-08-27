Bengal SSC recruitment case: ED summons arrested MLA's aunt, Trinamool Councillor Maya Saha

Kolkata, Aug 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Maya Saha, Trinamool Congress councillor and aunt of arrested MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, to appear before its officers in connection with the School Service Commission (SCC) recruitment corruption case.

Maya Saha has been asked to appear at the central investigation agency's CGO Complex Office in Kolkata's Salt Lake area on Thursday.

The ED arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha from his house in Burwan in Murshidabad district on Monday (August 24).

The MLA tried to flee his house by scaling a boundary wall and also threw one of his two mobile phones in a bush. However, he was stopped from escaping by security officials who also recovered the mobile phone.

After he failed to answer questions to ED officials regarding lakhs of rupees found in the bank accounts of his relatives, he was arrested by the agency.

Saha was sent to a six-day ED remand by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Kolkata.

On that day, the ED officers also conducted raids at the residences of Saha's relatives, including his aunt and Sainthia Municipality Trinamool councillor Maya Saha.

The ED sleuths have also traced properties which were procured in the name of Jiban Krishna Saha's driver.

Sources said a huge amount of money was transferred to the bank accounts of the MLA's relatives. In connection with that, his aunt has been summoned for questioning.

The ED's case stems from a CBI FIR registered on the orders of the Calcutta High Court into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group C and D staff, assistant teachers of Classes 9 to 12 and primary teachers.

The central agency has so far filed four charge sheets and arrested several key figures, including former state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, his alleged aide Arpita Mukherjee and ex-Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya.

