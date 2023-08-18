Batla House encounter: Delhi HC reserves order on confirmation of death penalty to Ariz Khan

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the confirmation of death penalty handed to Ariz Khan by a trial court after his conviction in the 2008 Batla House encounter case, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists and decorated Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma were killed in Jamia Nagar.

After the lawyers for Aziz Khan and Delhi Police made their submissions, the bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma said, "Arguments have been heard... Judgement reserved."

The high court had received a reference for confirmation of the death sentence handed to Khan.

Days after the serial blasts in the national capital, in which over 35 people were killed and more than 150 were injured, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had on September 19, 2008 carried out an encounter at Batla House in Jamia Nagar. Sharma had raided the place looking for terrorists responsible for the blasts

Ariz Khan was convicted for the murder of Sharma and other offences on March 8, 2021 and was sentenced to death on March 15, 2021, while another convict, Shahzad Ahmed, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

The trial court had convicted Khan, saying that it was duly proved that he and his associates murdered the police officer. The convict was sentenced to death and a fine of Rs 11 lakh was imposed on him, making it clear that Rs 10 lakh should be immediately released to the family members of Sharma.

The court had called the case a "rarest of the rare" while awarding death penalty to Khan, who had fled from the spot and was declared a proclaimed offender.

He was arrested on February 14, 2018. The police claimed that he was present at Batla House and managed to give police a slip during the encounter.

