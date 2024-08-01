BAPS extends greetings to new Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Mumbai, August 1 (IANS) The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on Thursday congratulated the newly-appointed Governor of Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan, wishing for his successful stint in office.

On behalf of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, Abhay Swarup Swami and Tirth Swarup Swami met the Maharashtra Governor at his official residence and extended greetings. The BAPS swamis prayed for his successful tenure and also hoped that the humanitarian works would continue, as has been done by him for years.

Radhakrishnan, who maintains a long association with the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, also recalled his memories of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj during the meeting.

Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the 21st Governor of Maharashtra on Wednesday, replacing Ramesh Bais whose term came to an end. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

After the ceremony, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadanvis and Ajit Pawar welcomed the Governor by presenting him bouquets.

Before he was appointed the Maharashtra Governor, Radhakrishnan served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one-and-a-half years.

He also held additional charge as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry for brief periods.

With more than four decades of experience, Radhakrishnan is a respected figure in Tamil Nadu politics.

He started as an RSS worker and became the state executive committee member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (predecessor of BJP) in 1974.

