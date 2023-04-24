Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) The upcoming film 'Dream Girl 2', which stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a cross-gender actor, has pushed its release date once again. The film was earlier supposed to bow in theatres on June 23, but now, owing to VFX work, the film will arrive in cinemas on August 25.

The VFX work is crucial for 'Dream Girl 2', as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of Pooja and Karam. The makers want to ensure that he looks seamless and convincing as Pooja.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Joint Managing Director - Balaji Telefilms Limited, said: "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in 'Dream Girl 2', and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie."

She further mentioned: "The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead role and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

