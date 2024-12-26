Ayodhya Ram temple to host majestic anniversary celebrations on Jan 11 with devotional, cultural programmes

Ayodhya, Dec 26 (IANS) Ayodhya is set to witness a grand celebration on January 11, 2025, marking the first anniversary of the "Prana Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla" (the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

The occasion, known as Pratishtha Dwadashi, will bring together devotees from across the country for a day filled with sacred rituals, music, and cultural programmes.

This information was shared by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on its X account.

According to the information, the temple complex will host a series of spiritually uplifting events, offering a chance for devotees to connect with Lord Ram through prayer, chanting, and celebration.

Here's a look at the key highlights of the day:

Sacred rituals at the Yajna Mandap

The celebrations will begin early in the morning at the Yajna Mandap within the temple premises. From 8 to 11 a.m. and again from 2 to 5 p.m., the Agnihotra ceremony will be performed with mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda. This ancient Vedic ritual, known for its purifying and spiritual significance, will be accompanied by the recitation of six lakh Shri Ram Mantras, a massive collective effort to invoke the blessings of Lord Ram.

Throughout the day, sacred texts such as the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa will also be recited.

Devotees will join in these recitations, creating an uplifting environment of devotion and unity.

Cultural and musical events

The temple's ground floor will be the centre for several cultural programmes. Raga Seva, a classical music performance featuring devotional ragas, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., offering a melodic tribute to Lord Ram. This will be followed by the joyous Badhai Gaan, a festive musical programme from 6 to 9 p.m., celebrating the divine presence of Shri Ram Lalla Vigraha.

In the Yatri Suvidha Kendra on the first floor, a musical recitation of the Ramcharitmanas will captivate the audience with a musical interpretation of the epic story of Lord Ram's life, further enriching the spiritual experience of the day.

Ram Katha and discourses at Angad Teela

At the Angad Teela, a key venue within the temple complex, spiritual discourses will take place throughout the afternoon and evening. From 2 to 3:30 p.m., the Ram Katha will be recited, narrating the timeless story of Lord Ram, his virtues, and his journey. This will be followed by insightful discourses on the Ramcharitmanas from 3:30 to 5 p.m., where scholars will delve into the deeper meanings and teachings of the sacred text.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the cultural celebrations will continue with vibrant cultural programmes, including traditional dances and performances, adding an artistic touch to the spiritual atmosphere.

Distribution of Shri Ram's prasad

From the early morning, devotees will be offered Shri Ram's Prasad, a sacred offering symbolising the divine blessings of Lord Ram. The prasad will be distributed throughout the day, allowing pilgrims from all walks of life to partake in the sacred tradition.

