Attempts being made to hack EVMs: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that attempts are being made to hack electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"They will be making all attempts to hack the EVMs. The process has started already. We have received some evidence on this count. Our attempts are on to get further evidence. The matter will be discussed in detail in the next meeting of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)," she told mediapersons.

The Trinamool Congress leader however added that despite all these conspiracies, the Opposition INDIA alliance will emerge as victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"National Democratic Alliance has no relevance any more. INDIA is the new Opposition alliance which has presence in every corner of the country. After the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition INDIA will form the new government in New Delhi," she said.

State BJP leadership in West Bengal ridiculed Banerjee's comments on the possibility of EVM hacking.

Senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that the Trinamool leader raises such "false apprehension before any election and then becomes silent if the results go in favour of her party".

"She raised the same alarm before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls. However, later she became silent after her party emerged victorious in the polls. She is unnerved and her statements prove that the NDA will be coming to power in New Delhi after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister," Sinha said.

