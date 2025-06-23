Assembly bypolls result: AAP wins Gujarat's Visavadar, defeats BJP

Junagadh, June 23 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Italia secured a victory in the Visavadar Assembly by-election in Gujarat, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kirit Patel by a margin of over 17,000 votes.

The bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA Bhupat Bhayani, witnessed a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress.

However, it was Italia -- AAP’s Gujarat face and former state president -- who emerged as the clear frontrunner early in the counting process and maintained a steady lead throughout the day.

According to the Election Commission of India, Italia polled 75,942 votes, while Kirit Patel secured 58,388 votes. The Congress candidate, Nitin Ranpariya, got only 5,501 votes, trailing far behind, reflecting the party's continued struggle in Gujarat’s changing political landscape.

Speaking after his win, Italia said, “This victory belongs to the people of Visavadar. They have voted for clean politics, local development, and a strong alternative. This is just the beginning.” Italia’s win marks a breakthrough for AAP in Saurashtra, a region traditionally dominated by the BJP and Congress.

The result is being seen as a morale booster for AAP as it gears up for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections. Political analysts say this bypoll could indicate a shift in voter sentiment, especially among rural and youth voters, many of whom were seen gravitating towards AAP’s promises of employment, education reform, and anti-corruption measures.

The BJP, while conceding defeat, maintained that it remains the dominant force in Gujarat and attributed the loss to local factors. Senior leaders said the party would introspect and recalibrate its approach in the region. Visavadar, part of the Junagadh district, is a politically significant seat with a strong agrarian voter base.

The seat had swung between Congress and the BJP in past elections, but this is the first time it has gone to AAP, signalling the party’s growing grassroots presence.

Italia became widely known in January 2017, when he, still a government employee, publicly challenged Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel over alleged violations of the state’s liquor prohibition. Shortly after, he hurled a shoe at Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, shouting "down with corruption" -- a dramatic act that led to his suspension and resignation.

Between 2018 and 2020, Italia was associated with the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), organising “Kayda Katha” public sessions to educate citizens on constitutional rights and laws.

He joined the AAP in June 2020 as Gujarat Vice President, rose to become state president by December 2020, and held that post until January 2023. Under his leadership, AAP made its electoral debut in the February 2021 local body polls, winning 27 seats in Surat and one in Gandhinagar. In the 2022 state elections, the party secured nearly 13 per cent of the vote and earned five Assembly seats.

