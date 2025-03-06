Assam stands as beacon for women empowerment: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that Assam has become a beacon of economic empowerment for women, with the state government extending financial assistance to at least 25 lakh women under its flagship scheme.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "With several innovative and transformative schemes, Assam stands as a beacon for economic empowerment of women."

"Today I reviewed the roadmap to distribute financial assistance to over 25 lakh women micro entrepreneurs under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. The distribution programme will begin in Behali and then move across the state," he added.

The Chief Minister also said, "Among my other meetings today, we also finalised allocations under #AssamBudget2025. The upcoming Budget will be a major milestone in the state's developmental journey."

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma took district-specific progress of different aspects of Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and gave suggestions to address all issues, including completing the backend processes so that Rs 10,000 can be given to the woman beneficiaries under the scheme very soon.

He said that the state government is aiming at empowering the women through this scheme, as the successful implementation would lead to achieving the government's objective of 'Atmanirbhar Nari'.

It may be noted that through Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, the state government has envisaged supporting women SHG (Self-Help Groups) to become rural micro-entrepreneurs and facilitate them to earn annual income through financial assistance as grant aid in the form of entrepreneurship fund.

CM Sarma also took note of the preparedness of the district administrations with regard to the early disbursal of flood relief grants through Direct Benefit Transfer.

He asked the District Collectors (DCs) to finalise the dates for formally handing over the financial aid to the flood victims.

The Chief Minister also asked the DCs to decide on the dates after consultation with the Guardian Ministers for handing over the benefits under Anundoram Borooah Cash Award Scheme, bicycle and scooty distribution and microfinance loan waiver scheme.

