Assam Rifles extends aid to injured girl and snake-bite victim in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 27 (IANS) In a heart-warming display of compassion and efficiency, Assam Rifles personnel sprang into action to provide life-saving aid and evacuation assistance to a four-year-old girl injured in a road accident in Manipur’s Tengnoupal District on Wednesday.

In another swift and compassionate response, Assam Rifles demonstrated its unwavering commitment to public welfare by providing critical medical aid to a snake bite victim in the remote village of Songel in Manipur’s Churachandpur District. Both Tengnoupal and Churachandpur districts are inhabited by tribals.

A defence spokesman said that the four-year-old child, Eva Lamneikim Mate, suffered a serious foot fracture after being struck by a vehicle. Her condition required urgent medical attention, and the swift intervention of Assam Rifles proved critical.

Upon receiving the distress call, the personnel of Assam Rifles immediately reached the site, stabilised the child, and ensured her safe transport to the local hospital.

Recognising the severity of the injury and the need for advanced medical care, the District Administration sought further support from Assam Rifles for evacuation to a better-equipped facility. Without delay, Assam Rifles facilitated the ground evacuation from Moreh (along the Myanmar border) to Tengnoupal, coordinating seamlessly with civil authorities.

Given the urgency, an army aviation unit was contacted, and arrangements were made for an emergency helicopter evacuation from Tengnoupal to Leimakhong, where the child could receive specialised treatment.

The spokesman said that the entire operation, from initial aid to aerial evacuation, was executed with remarkable speed and precision, reflecting the dedication and preparedness of Assam Rifles in responding to humanitarian emergencies.

In another development, the Assam Rifles provided critical medical aid to a snake bite victim in Churachandpur District.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, when a 30-year-old resident of Songel was bitten by a venomous snake and began exhibiting acute symptoms, including pain and swelling at the site of the bite.

Recognising the urgency, a former serviceman from the village rushed the victim to the Unit Hospital of Assam Rifles, where a team of trained personnel promptly administered lifesaving treatment.

The medical staff acted with precision and care, stabilising the patient through intravenous medications and continuous monitoring. Their timely intervention proved vital in averting a potentially fatal outcome.

The individual was kept under close observation at the Unit Hospital, where his condition steadily improved under the vigilant care of the medical team.

Once stabilised, he was discharged and referred to the casualty department of District Hospital, Churachandpur, for further evaluation and follow-up care.

