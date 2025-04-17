Assam CM kickstarts development projects worth Rs 100 crore

Guwahati, April 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his visit to the Karbi Anglong district, dedicated development works worth more than Rs 100 crore on Thursday.

The development works encompassing laying, widening, improving, and upgrading of roads, including bridges and other projects, are expected to revolutionise connectivity in Karbi Anglong.

Speaking at a programme, Sarma said, “Today is an important day for Karbi Anglong. Connectivity projects worth over Rs. 100 crore have been dedicated to the people along with other important projects. All these projects will bring about unprecedented development in Karbi Anglong.”

He also said that the pre-school kit materials at Anganwadi Centres as a whole aim to create a joyful and enriching learning environment for young children, fostering their holistic development through play-based activities and diverse learning materials.

The Chief Minister said that the Anganwadi workers and helpers across the state have been demanding an increase in their remuneration for a while.

Considering this, he assured that from October 1 this year, steps will be taken to enhance the remuneration for the Anganwadi workers and the helpers.

Sarma also said that a one-time grant will be provided to the Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Stating that academic development is the road to development, the state government has taken steps to establish a Medical College, an Engineering College, a Sainik School, Cancer Hospital in the hill district.

He, therefore, stated that for running all these institutions successfully, the hill district needs human resources.

The Chief Minister said that the government is taking all steps to revamp the academic atmosphere, including the infrastructure of educational institutions, right from Anganwadi Centres to colleges in Karbi Anglong, so that they can produce competent human resources.

“We have been undertaking various infrastructure projects with a strong focus on educational needs, and this effort will continue. If we aspire to provide our children with quality higher education, the foundation must be laid early, beginning with proper learning at Anganwadi centres," he added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the status of the inauguration of a few projects in Kari Anglong.

He said that to relieve the people of Diphu from traffic congestion, the 1.4 KM four-lane under-construction flyover from Diphu Stadium to General Post Office, being constructed using the financial outlay of Rs 198 crore, will be completed by 31 December 2025. Moreover, the target has been fixed to complete the construction of a 29.70 KM road from Hamren to Tumpreng by December this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.