Assam BJP leader suicide case: Another suspect surrenders before police

Guwahati, Aug 18 (IANS) Former Assam BJP leader Diban Deka -- a second suspect in the death of BJP Kisan Morcha secretary Indrani Tahbildar -- surrendered before police on Friday, officials said.

A senior police officer said that Diban Deka came to the Chandmari Police Station and turned himself in to the authorities.

According to police sources, Deka had gone into hiding since the situation became public. He has been charged with releasing Indrani Tahbildar's private photos, which ultimately caused her death.

A telephone conversation between Indrani and Diban that went viral has since come to light. Deka is also charged with disclosing the audio of a call between Indrani and a person named Riya.

Notably, Deka was earlier accused in the police recruitment examination scam and was in jail for quite some time. He was also expelled from the party.

Meanwhile, senior BJP MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya denied any involvement in the reported suicide of Indrani Tahbildar and urged the state unit president to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

This comes after a viral telephone conversation in which Bhattacharya was accused of being the reason that Indrani and Anurag Chaliha's intimate images became viral.

In a letter to the state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Bhattacharya wrote, “My name has been mysteriously mentioned repeatedly in connection with the suicide of a party worker. In some telephonic conversations, some people have uttered my name without any connection to the case.”

He asserted that the party should ensure a thorough examination into the situation after stating this.

On the other hand, the prime accused Anurag Chaliha who was earlier arrested on the charges of abetting suicide of Tahbildar, told the police that one Abhimanyu Das is responsible for the woman leader’s unnatural death.

According to Chaliha's statement, Abhimanyu allegedly harassed Tahbildar in a locked hotel room in Meghalaya’s Nongpoh neighbourhood, by physically and verbally abusing her.

Chaliha further said that Abhimanyu allegedly forced Indrani to withdraw her candidacy for the Barpeta constituency in the next Lok Sabha elections in order to win the support of some powerful people.

Furthermore, it was claimed that Abhimanyu used coercion and persuasion to gain control of the Barpeta Kisan Morcha and become its president.

As per Chaliha's confession, Abhimanyu threatened Indrani Tahbildar that if she didn't agree with his requests, he would reveal her private images to the world. Further allegations state that Abhimanyu intended to coerce Indrani into having a sexual relationship.

