Assam BJP gears up for key visits of PM Modi, HM Shah

Guwahati, Aug 4 (IANS) The state unit of Assam BJP has been preparing for the upcoming visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to kickstart several key projects here, a senior party leader said on Monday.

The top leaders of the state unit attended a meeting on Sunday night to review the preparedness before the visit of PM Modi and HM Shah.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued several instructions to the leaders to make the visit a success.

Taking to X handle, BJP state Chief Dilip Saikia wrote, “Attended a crucial virtual meeting today led by Hon’ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa, discussing preparations for the visit of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji to Assam.”

“The CM highlighted the progress of key developmental schemes and the effective execution of Har Ghar Tiranga. Called upon all karyakartas to ensure smooth and impactful implementation of these initiatives. Senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, and district presidents also joined the session,” he added.

HM Shah will visit Assam on August 29 to inaugurate the newly constructed Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said earlier.

Following the inauguration, HM Shah will attend a convention of newly elected NDA panchayat members, where the representatives will be formally felicitated. As part of the event, the Home Minister -- who also holds the Cooperation portfolio -- will launch a new scheme aimed at establishing cooperative societies in every panchayat across the state.

CM Sarma said the initiative is designed to encourage youth-led cooperatives to engage in dairy farming and agricultural activities on unused government land. These cooperatives will be allowed to lease vacant land at a nominal rate, turning previously encroachment-prone areas into productive community assets.

On August 29 evening, Shah is also scheduled to kick off the birth centenary celebrations of Golap Borbora, Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister. A key figure in the state’s political history, Borbora was jailed during the Emergency for opposing the Indira Gandhi-led government and later led the Janata Party to victory in the 1978 Assembly elections. Though his tenure as CM lasted only 18 months, he is remembered for breaking the Congress’ dominance in Assam politics.

The Home Minister is likely to return to New Delhi the same evening after completing his engagements in the state.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Assam on September 8, where he will inaugurate a series of major development initiatives, including a state-of-the-art bio-refinery in Numaligarh.

CM Sarma earlier said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Numaligarh bio-refinery, a Rs 4,200-crore facility that will produce 2G ethanol from bamboo. The initiative is part of the Centre’s push for green energy and sustainable industrial development in the Northeast.

PM Modi is also likely to participate in a high-level meeting at the Numaligarh site. Following his engagements in Numaligarh, the Prime Minister will travel to Mangaldoi in Darrang district to lay the foundation stones for several critical infrastructure projects. These include a ring road project for Guwahati, a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Kurua and Narengi, and the proposed Darrang Medical College.

Later in the day, PM Modi will return to Guwahati to inaugurate the centenary celebrations of cultural icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The year-long commemoration, organised by the Assam government, will begin with a grand inaugural ceremony attended by top dignitaries and cultural figures. “Preparations are in full swing to welcome the Prime Minister. It will be a day-long programme to honour the legacy of Dr Bhupen Hazarika,” CM Sarma mentioned.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.