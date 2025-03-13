ASI killed in clash with criminals in Bihar's Araria

Patna, March 13 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector was killed in a clash with criminals in Bihar's Araria district after his team arrested an accused.

The deceased was identified as Rajiv Ranjan Mall, an ASI posted at Fulkaha police station in Araria for the last two years. Mal hailed from Janakinagar village, under Nayanagar police station, Munger district.

Mal had gone with his team to arrest accused Anmol Yadav on Wednesday. The police team faced fierce resistance from the accused's aide, leading to a scuffle.

During the clash, Mal fell and sustained serious injuries.

He was rushed to Araria Sadar Hospital where he succumbed due to injuries.

Following the incident, the police force has been deployed at Araria Sadar Hospital to prevent further tension.

According to the police, Yadav was arrested but his associates gathered and launched an attack, leaving Mal critically injured.

During the scuffle, Mal fell unconscious, and the mob freed the accused. The injured officer was rushed to Araria Sadar Hospital.

"Our team had caught Anmol Yadav, but his associates overpowered the police and freed him. ASI Rajiv Ranjan Mal collapsed during the scuffle and was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead," said Anjani Kumar, SP of Araria.

"Mal was not lynched by villagers. He fell during the scuffle and sustained serious injuries. A heavy police force is stationed in Araria to maintain order," Kumar said.

"We have launched a manhunt to re-arrest Yadav and identify the attackers," Kumar said.

The incident has shocked the Police Department.

"We will take strict action against those involved in the attack?" he said.

The situation remains tense in Araria.

The leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has been attacking the Nitish government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

The state government responds to Tejashwi's criticism by highlighting the changed security scenario in the state and comparing it to the "jungle raj" of his parents Lalu and Rabri.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.