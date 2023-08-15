Ashoka University accepts resignation of Sabyasachi Das: V-C

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Ashoka University has confirmed that assistant professor Sabyasachi Das, whose paper suggesting voter manipulation in 2019 elections sparked a controversy, has resigned from his post.

"Das was in the Department of Economics, is currently on leave from Ashoka, serving as visiting faculty at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (Deemed to be University) in Pune. After making extensive efforts to dissuade him, the University has accepted his resignation," the university vice-chancellor Somak Raychaudhury in an official statement said.

He further said that Das’s paper on Indian elections was the subject of a widespread controversy after being shared recently on social media, where it was perceived by many to reflect the views of the University.

At Ashoka University, members of the faculty have freedom to teach and carry out research in the areas they choose -- the University affords its faculty and students what it believes is the most enabling environment for academic freedom at an institution of higher education in the country, V-C Raychaudhary said.

"The University does not direct or moderate the research conducted by its faculty and students. This academic freedom also applied to him," V-C said in a release.

