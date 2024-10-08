Arvind Kejriwal calls AAP first time winner in J&K polls

Srinagar, Oct 8 (IANS) Pleasantly surprised by registering its presence in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal couldn’t resist greeting his lone winner from the UT on Tuesday.

Kejriwal posted the conversation between himself and AAP candidate, Mehraj Malik, who won from Doda seat in the Jammu division of J&K.

Kejriwal lauded the good work Malik has been doing for the people in Doda. “Your victory is the people’s vindication of the good work in which you have been engaged. I congratulate you for your victory and we are all proud of you,” Kejriwal, visibly happy told Malik.

Malik reminded Kejriwal that he had told a senior functionary of the party that he would win the election and then invited Kejriwal to Doda on October 10.

“Sir, you have to be here on October 10 as I had communicated through Sanjayji. After my victory, the people of Doda deserve a visit by you,” Malik told his party chief.

Kejriwal smilingly told his party candidate that he would be in Doda on October 10 to personally thank the people who voted for the AAP.

Results for all 90 assembly seats in J&K have been announced by the ECI. The NC has emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats, followed by BJP at 29, Congress 6, PDP 3, CPI-M 1, Peoples Conference 1, AAP 1 and independents 7.

Former J&K chief minister and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah has won both Budgam and Ganderbal seats. Iltija Mufti daughter of the former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, has lost her first election from the native town of the Muftis in the Srigufwara-Bijbehara assembly constituency.

