Army pays tribute to soldiers martyred in Doda encounter

Jammu, July 16 (IANS) Army on Tuesday paid tribute to its martyred soldiers in the Jammu & Kashmir gunfight with terrorists at Doda.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi along with all ranks of the Indian Army have conveyed their deepest condolences to the families of the Bravehearts who laid down their lives in the ongoing counter-terrorist operation in Doda.

The four martyred soldiers have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D. Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

Gen Dwivedi expressed the Army's solidarity with the bereaved families, assuring them of the nation's unwavering support during this time of profound grief.

He acknowledged the supreme sacrifice made by these soldiers and emphasised the Army's commitment to maintaining peace and security in J&K.

“The Indian Army stands firm with the families of our brave soldiers in this hour of grief. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we will continue to honour their memory by upholding the highest standards of duty and valour,” the army chief said in his tribute to the bravehearts.

