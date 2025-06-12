Army joins relief and rescue work at Ahmedabad Air India flight crash site

New Delhi/Ahmedabad, June 12 (IANS) In a swift response to the tragic crash of an Air India flight near Ahmedabad, the Indian Army has deployed approximately 130 personnel to support ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, an official said on Thursday.

The Army's involvement underscores a coordinated civil-military response aimed at saving lives and stabilising the situation in the aftermath of the disaster.

As part of the emergency deployment, engineering teams equipped with JCBs and other heavy machinery have been mobilised for rapid debris clearance. These teams are working in close coordination with the local administration to clear access routes and locate survivors possibly trapped under the wreckage.

Medical teams, comprising Army doctors and paramedics, have been dispatched to the crash site to provide immediate medical care.

In addition to medical and engineering assistance, the Army has deployed Quick Action Teams (QATs) trained in rapid response scenarios, including search and rescue. Fire-fighting equipment -- equipped with fire extinguishers, water bowsers, and trained personnel -- have also been brought in to control any flare-ups from aviation fuel or residual fires.

Also, the Military Hospital has also been placed on standby, giving the critical situation and the havoc the crash has created.

The Army's prompt intervention follows the standard operating procedures for HADR missions, with a focus on saving lives, providing relief, and assisting the civil administration during large-scale emergencies.

While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, a detailed investigation is expected to follow. In the meantime, rescue and recovery remain top priorities, and the Army has reiterated its commitment to extending all possible support to the Gujarat state government and central authorities.

An Air India flight bound for London crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft was carrying around 242 passengers including 10 crew members.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, known for its advanced technology and fuel efficiency, has reportedly faced several technical and safety issues worldwide over the years.

While the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner is widely used for long-haul international flights and is considered a modern and efficient aircraft, it has had a history of safety concerns.

In 2013, the entire global fleet of Dreamliners was grounded after incidents of lithium-ion battery fires, including one on a parked Japan Airlines jet in Boston and another mid-air emergency in Japan.

These incidents led the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to suspend Dreamliner operations until Boeing redesigned the battery system.

In 2024, Boeing again came under scrutiny after whistleblower Sam Salehpour, an engineer at the company, reportedly told the US Senate about structural problems in the Dreamliner’s fuselage.

He claimed that small gaps and improper assembly could cause early wear and possible structural failure. The FAA launched an investigation, which is still ongoing.

Despite being marketed as one of the safest and most advanced aircraft in the skies, the Dreamliner has been linked to several technical faults.

