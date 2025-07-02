Army facilitates 44 Manipur students to clear JEE and NEET exams

Imphal, July 2 (IANS) Indian Army felicitated 44 Manipur students who cleared JEE and NEET examinations this year after being trained at the Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness, commonly known as ‘Manipur Super-50’, officials said on Wednesday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that six out of these 44 students cleared both the NEET and JEE exams. Philem Jenin Singh is one of the Manipur state NEET toppers with a 97.06 percentile.

Lt Col Shukla said that Manipur Super-50 is an initiative supported by the Indian Army in collaboration with National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), aimed at providing free, high-quality coaching, mentorship and resources to talented students from underprivileged backgrounds in the state. This dedicated support has empowered many students to secure admissions in premier medical and engineering institutes across the country, transforming their aspirations into reality, he said.

In NEET-2025, 37 students from the Super-50 successfully cleared the exam, marking a significant achievement for the programme. Despite numerous challenges, these students have displayed extraordinary resilience, dedication and focus, the spokesman said.

According to Lt Col Shukla, many have been studying under difficult conditions, often amidst disruptions to normal life. Their success stands as a testament to their unyielding determination to pursue education, build a brighter future and be a responsible citizen.

During the ceremony held in the Bishnupur district on Tuesday, Army and civil administration officials congratulated the successful students and interacted warmly with their parents, acknowledging the sacrifices and support provided by families. The hard work of the students and determination have brought pride to their families and communities, and their success reflects the positive impact of the Super 50 initiative, the official said.

He said that their outstanding performance is a testament to their perseverance, as well as the focused mentorship and support provided under the Super-50 initiative.

In JEE-2025, 13 students from the Super-50 qualified for the exam, showcasing the programme’s academic excellence and commitment to nurturing future engineers. Prizes were presented to the achievers as a token of appreciation and encouragement. Parents expressed deep gratitude to the Indian Army for nurturing and guiding their children.

The Indian Army reiterated its steadfast commitment to promoting education and youth empowerment in Manipur, emphasising that initiatives like the Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness ‘Manipur Super-50’ not only transform individual lives but also contribute significantly to peace and progress in society, the defence PRO said.

This event stood as a powerful symbol of hope, collaboration, and the limitless potential of Manipur's youth, he added.

Bishnupur district Deputy Commissioner Pooja Elangbam, Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar Ksh, and NIEDO Director Rohit Shrivastava were present in the felicitation ceremony.

