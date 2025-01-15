Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrated in NE states

Guwahati/Imphal, Jan 15 (IANS) The Armed Forces Veterans Day was celebrated in various events on Tuesday in different northeastern states and former Army personnel were felicitated at the occasion.

A defence spokesman said that the Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated each year on January 14 to commemorate the legacy of courage, commitment and selfless devotion of the veteran armed forces fraternity.

In keeping with the tradition, Veterans Day was celebrated at Narangi Military Station in Assam this year with gusto and a spirit of camaraderie, he added.

Prominent army veterans including Air Marshal Anjan Gogoi, Major General JP Prasad, Major General Kamal Pathak, Brigadier Polash Choudhury Director Rajya Sainik Board, Assam and many other veteran officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks graced the occasion.

Major General R.D. Sharma, General Officer Commanding (GOC), apprised the veterans regarding various activities and initiatives being undertaken by 51 Sub Area for the benefit of the veteran fraternity related to healthcare, pensions and holistic welfare.

Information regarding the upcoming Veterans Rally and Job Mela was also disseminated to the assembled Veterans.

The Veterans presented a traditional gift hamper and 'Gamusa' to the GOC on the occasion.

The serving and retired Armed Forces personnel present at the occasion reaffirmed their loyalty and obligation towards the nation and their role towards nation-building.

In Manipur, the Armed Forces Veterans' Day was commemorated with great fervour at the Island village of Kangpokpi.

The event brought together veterans of eight villages -- Upper Island, Lower Island, Leishiphung, Rishiphung, Laikoching, Tumukhong, Nongdam Tangkhul and Thangjinpokpi.

The celebration commenced with an inaugural address, paying tribute to the veterans for their dedicated service and sacrifices made for the nation.

A heartfelt interaction session followed, fostering a sense of gratitude and mutual respect.

To ensure the health and well-being of the attendees, a medical check-up was organised by an Army doctor.

The day was also celebrated in many other northeastern states.

