App-based cab driver assaults woman passenger in Kolkata for denying to pay extra fare

Kolkata, July 25 (IANS) An app-based cab driver was arrested by the police in Kolkata on Friday for physically assaulting a female passenger after she refused to pay him extra money.

The incident took place in the Salt Lake area in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Friday afternoon. The arrest was made based on the complaint by a female passenger.

The accused has been identified as Shahbaz Ali. A case has been registered against him under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A cop aware of the development said that the woman had booked an app-cab from the Baguihati area yesterday to visit her friend at the DF Block in the Salt Lake area. However, the driver started demanding extra money after reaching the destination. After the female passenger refused to pay him the extra fare, an altercation broke out between them.

"The driver started harassing her after she got out of the car. She had paid the fare, which was shown in the app. The driver then accosted her and twisted her hand, according to the complaint. He also kicked the female passenger on her stomach," said the police.

Following the incident, the woman reached out to the police and lodged a formal complaint against the driver. "The driver was arrested on Friday, and a case under relevant sections has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said the cop.

According to police sources, the accused driver is a resident of Narayanpur-Paschimpara in the South 24 Parganas district. His car has been seized for the purpose of investigation in the matter further.

