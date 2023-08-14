Any threat to Bengal will be met by surprises in development: Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 14 (IANS): Any threat to West Bengal or the state government will be countered by surprising achievements in the field of development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

“Let the culture and talents of Bengal move ahead. No one will be able to stop Bengal from progressing. No one will be able to terrorise or suppress Bengal. Bengal will counter and reply to that with surprising achievements in the field of development. People from all religions will remain united in Bengal. Let Bengal be the centre of unity and excellence,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a government programme on Monday.

Speaking at another programme on Monday evening, the Chief Minister gave a political colour to the unfortunate and mysterious death a of fresher at Jadavpur University on August 10, as she said that those who abetted the suicide had links with the students' wing of the Marxists.

“Those who forced the poor fresher jump from the balcony of the students’ hostel are Marxists. Sometimes they are also with the Congress and sometimes with the BJP. There are some typical CPI(M) activists there, who even stripped the victim of his clothes. There is an ambience of terror there,” the Chief Minister said.

She alleged the offenders even forced the victim student to take off a religious thread from his hands.

“These students act as if the university campus is a red fort,” the Chief Minister said.

She alleged that these students do not allow installation of CCTV cameras within the campus or entry of police.

“That is why I refrain from going to Jadavpur University,” she said.

Reacting to the statement, CPI(M) politburo member Md Salim said that once Mamata Banerjee had joined hands with the Maoists in Junglemahal for killing CPI(M) activists.

“She encouraged many CPI(M) deserters to join Trinamool and some of them were even provided berths in the state Cabinet. She is now trying to confuse everyone over this issue,” Salim said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.