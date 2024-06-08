Anupam Kher calls for legal action against CISF constable who slapped Kangana

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Anupam Kher has unequivocally denounced the slapping of actress and newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut by a CISF constable.

Kher also called for legal action to be pursued against the assailant. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Star of India Awards 2024 in Mumbai.

The veteran actor, who has always supported Kangana and recently congratulated her on her victory in Mandi, has voiced his outrage over the slapgate.

He said, "A woman resorting to physical violence against another woman, exploiting her position, is entirely unjustifiable. Legal action should be pursued in response to this."

Kher added, "Expressing anger is understandable, but resorting to such actions is regrettable and unacceptable."

The actor concluded by saying, "Regardless of Kangana's status as an MP or an actress, she is, above all, a woman. Any form of violence towards a woman or anyone else is unjust."

On the work front, the actor has once again donned the hat of a director, and his film 'Tanvi the Great' will be out soon.

