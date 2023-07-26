Annamalai to meet TN Guv, likely to handover DMK's 'corruption' files

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP state president K. Annamalai will meet state Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday. Sources in the BJP told IANS that the state president is likely to hand over certain files regarding details of corruption by DMK ministers.



Annamalai, IPS officer-turned-politician had released a 'corruption file' of DMK leaders, including Chief Minister Stalin in April in the name of DMK Files 1 and had said that more such files would be released in the days to come.

The BJP state president after assuming office has been treading an aggressive path and has single-handedly attacked the DMK government in the state.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi is also in the news for coming out against the DMK government in the state in a regular manner.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had in a recent visit to Tamil Nadu exhorted the party cadres to work hard at the grassroots level to win at least 25 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu.

The BJP is in a political alliance with AIADMK, the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

