Anjali murder case: Accused still at large, ex-K'taka CM attacks Cong govt

Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) As the accused in the Anjali Ambigera murder case was still at large, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, saying the law and order system had collapsed in Karnataka.

Anjali was stabbed to death in her residence by a jilted lover on Wednesday in front of her family members. Despite the family informing the police about the threat earlier, the police had not taken any action. This incident, which occurred in Hubballi soon after the gruesome murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath on the college campus, has sparked public outrage.

Shettar said the killer in Anjali’s case should receive strict punishment. He criticized the police in Hubballi for not taking action, citing a lack of coordination between officers and the government.

“The politics should not be played out in Anjali's murder case,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP party workers in Hubballi staged a protest march condemning the failure of the state government to ensure the safety of women.

The police are yet to arrest the accused, Vishwa, also known as Girish. Two police teams have been formed to apprehend him. The police department has suspended the police inspector and a woman constable for negligence. However, the demand is being made to shunt out the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar for failing to sensitize the police cadre to act swiftly in issues concerning women safety.

In a shocking incident, jilted lover Vishwa barged into Anjali's house and repeatedly stabbed her to death. The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday in Hubballi city. The accused had previously threatened Anjali, warning her that she would meet the same fate as Neha Hiremath, who was brutally stabbed to death on a college campus recently in Hubballi.

Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath -- the father of an MCA student Neha Hiremath -- had criticised state Home Minister G. Parameshwara over the latest incident of murder in the city.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Anjali's family members in Hubballi, he said: "I want to convey to the state government and the Home Department that Minister for Home G. Parameshwara is a failure. If you (Parameshwara) are not capable, you better resign and go home. If you can't transfer the Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, large-scale protests will be staged."

